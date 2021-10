U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 700,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

Xinhua) 09:56, October 02, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 700,000 on Friday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

