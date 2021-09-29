2021 "Chinese + South African Tourist Guide" training program helps local tourism recover

“You are so lucky to be part of this program.”

Uveshnee Pillay, Director of Tourist Guiding at the South African Department of Tourism, addressed guides from the Northern Cape, Northwest, and Free State provinces of South Africa during the opening ceremony of the 2021 "Chinese + South African Tourist Guide" training program, which was co-hosted by the Confucius Classroom at the Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange.

Sept. 27 is a special day, commemorating both "World Confucius Institute Day" and "World Tourism Day." The Confucius Classroom will hold its seventh "Chinese + South African Tourist Guide" training program in 2021, which will run for six weeks from Sept. 27 to Nov. 6.

The Department of Tourism selected 16 tourist guides (nine men and seven women) from South Africa's Free State, Northern Cape, and North West provinces to undergo training at the Aha Kopanong Hotel & Conference Centre.

They will not only learn more about the Chinese language but also the country’s culture, which will help them to better understand Chinese tourists.

Pillay stated that tourism is an important area of cooperation between China and South Africa, and she hopes that the guides will help attract more Chinese visitors.

“The language and cultural training will create more favorable conditions for the recovery of tourism in South Africa, which is one of the most practical measures welcomed by the local tourism industry,” expressed Zhou Yong, Counselor for the Cultural Affairs Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of South Africa

Dai Wenhong, the Chinese Director of the Chinese Culture Centre's Confucius Classroom, briefly discussed the training's theoretical and practical arrangements, evaluation requirements, HSK language proficiency examinations and the issuance of certificates upon completion, among other connected topics. The students also expressed their surprise when they learned their Chinese and English names. In their first class on "Chinese Culture,” the students were provided with a quick overview of China.

