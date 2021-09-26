Blast rocks Afghanistan's eastern Jalalabad city

Xinhua) 08:18, September 26, 2021

Photo taken on Sept, 25, 2021 shows a damaged vehicle at the site of a blast in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. A blast rocked Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, on Saturday with no report on casualties, local media reported. (Photo by Hamidullah/Xinhua)

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A blast rocked Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, on Saturday with no report on casualties, local media reported.

The explosive device, according to local media reports, was placed in a flower base of a street and went off in the morning rush hour.

Security officials in the province have yet to make comments.

Since last Saturday, a series of bomb blasts shocked Jalalabad city and the hardliner Islamic State group has reportedly claimed responsibility.

