China's first offshore CCUS demonstration project in operation

Xinhua) 15:55, September 21, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's first offshore carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) demonstration project has been put into operation by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The offshore CCUS project, an affiliate project of the Enping 15-1 oilfield group, will permanently store 1.46 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in the Pearl River Mouth Basin reservoir. This is equivalent to planting nearly 14 million trees or stopping almost 1 million cars, said CNOOC in a statement.

Through this offshore CCUS project, the company has successfully developed a set of offshore carbon dioxide capture, treatment, injection, storage and monitoring technologies and equipment, opening up a new course of carbon dioxide storage in the Chinese oil and gas industry.

At present, the domestic carbon dioxide storage projects are mainly carried out onshore. To explore offshore CCUS, the company has researched and has done some potential assessments in fields of offshore carbon dioxide storage, carbon dioxide capture and transportation, carbon dioxide storage safety and leakage risk monitoring, the company said.

