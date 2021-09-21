Japanese gov't decides to call extraordinary Diet session on Oct. 4

TOKYO, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese government decided on Tuesday at a cabinet meeting to call an extraordinary Diet session on Oct. 4 to determine a new prime minister succeeding Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is to resign at the end of September.

The presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scheduled for Sept. 29 is expected to effectively decide the next prime minister, as the LDP controls the powerful lower house of parliament.

Four candidates, former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, former communications minister Sanae Takaichi, vaccination minister Taro Kono as well as Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of the LDP, have already announced their bids for the LDP race on Sept. 29.

The next House of Representatives election is expected to take place in the months after Oct. 21 when the term of members of the current lower house expires.

