China saw 1.87 billion domestic trips made in first half of 2021

Xinhua) 15:36, September 19, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China has seen a total of 1.87 billion domestic trips taken in the first half of 2021, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Saturday.

The total revenue of the country's domestic tourism market has exceeded 1.6 trillion yuan (248 billion U.S. dollars), said Wang Xiaofeng, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.

With the tourism market revitalizing after the 2021 Spring Festival, both numbers have grown back to about 60 percent of the level in the same period in 2019, said Wang.

