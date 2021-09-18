China's computing industry shows good growth momentum

Xinhua) 08:54, September 18, 2021

Visitors watch a robot dog and a robot ox at the 2021 World Computing Conference in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

China's total computing power ranked second in the world in 2020, showing that the country's computer industry is gaining good growth momentum, said the 2021 World Computing Conference, which opened in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province Friday.

On the newly released list of the top 500 global supercomputers, 186 are from China, said the conference.

The conference, with the theme of "Calculating the World to Create A New Era," was organized by the Hunan provincial government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

More than 800 academics, experts and entrepreneurs from home and abroad participated in the conference.

Apart from the opening ceremony, 12 forums and special events, two competitions, and an exhibition of innovative technologies and product application achievements in the computing industry will take place during the conference, discussing computing development trends, industrial cooperation and the future of the digital age.

Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Zhijun said the current global economic development is in a period of profound change. The accelerated transformation of information technology provides a strong demand.

It is necessary to improve the supply capacity and level of computing power to provide strong support for the development of the digital economy, he added.

