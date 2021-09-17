China Pavilion at Dubai World Expo to open in October

Xinhua) 09:34, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, will open on Oct. 1, an official said Thursday.

Twenty-six provincial-level regions and more than 40 leading Chinese enterprises will hold exhibitions, forums and other activities at the expo through online and offline channels, said Zhang Shenfeng, deputy head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, at a press conference.

The number of Chinese enterprises participating in the Expo 2020 is more than that of any other previous World Expos held outside China, Zhang said.

Postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Expo 2020 is slated to be held from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates, featuring Connecting Minds, Creating the Future as its theme.

To date, a total of 192 countries have confirmed their participation in the Expo 2020, and the event is expected to attract 25 million visitors.

