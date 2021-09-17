New policies to help HK youth explore mainland opportunities

Xinhua) 09:24, September 17, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Central and Hong Kong authorities introduced eight new favorable policies designed to help Hong Kong young people better work and study in the mainland at joint online and offline conferences Thursday.

The policies cover multiple areas, including internship programs, scholarships, and Hong Kong's participation in national technology and innovation contests, as well as support for Hong Kong young people in making innovations and setting up businesses.

At an online conference, an official of the All-China Youth Federation (ACYF) elaborated on the new measures, which will hopefully make it easier for Hong Kong youth to develop in the mainland, promote youth exchanges between the two sides, and improve Hong Kong youngster's national identity.

More than 150 Hong Kong young representatives from various sectors joined the event and discussed how the favorable measures will assist Hong Kong youths in developing their careers in the mainland.

The event was broadcast live through the social media account of the Hong Kong United Youth Association (HKUYA).

The event was organized by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the ACYF, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and the HKUYA.

The central authorities have recently rolled out an array of support measures for Hong Kong, covering trade, finance, culture, youth development and other areas, under the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socio-economic development in an effort to improve the well-being of Hong Kong residents.

