Chinese embassy condemns UK lawmakers as event in parliament postponed

Xinhua) 09:57, September 15, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Britain on Tuesday condemned the "despicable and cowardly" action of certain British lawmakers that led to the postponement of a reception in the country's parliament.

The reception, originally due to take place on Wednesday, is jointly organized by the All Party Parliamentary Group on China and the China-Britain Business Council. It aims at enhancing dialogue and cooperation between China and Britain.

Responding to a question if the postponement is related to China's sanctions on some British parliamentarians, a spokesperson for the embassy said "the sanctions on relevant persons and institutions in Britain announced by the Chinese side in March are beyond reproach."

China's sanctions are justified responses to the unilateral sanctions imposed by the British side on relevant Chinese individuals and entities based on disinformation and under the pretext of so-called human rights abuse in Xinjiang, the spokesperson added.

"The despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the British Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Britain for personal political gains is against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries," the spokesperson said.

Relations between countries must be based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and non-interference in each others' internal affairs, the spokesperson said, noting that the Chinese side has always been resolute in responding to and would never tolerate any attempt at harming China's core interests.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)