Institutional innovation, rule of law vital to Guangdong-Macao cooperation zone in Hengqin: Macao SAR gov't

Xinhua) 13:17, September 14, 2021

Cheong Weng Chon (3rd R), secretary for administration and justice of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, and Ao Ieong U (4th R), secretary for social affairs and culture, attend a press conference in Macao, south China, on Sept. 13, 2021. Institutional innovation and rule of law are vital to the steady and sustained development of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, the Macao SAR government said Monday. The central authorities earlier this month made public a general plan of building the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, which is located in the southern part of Zhuhai city in Guangdong Province, just across Macao, to facilitate Macao's better integration into the overall national development. (Xinhua)

MACAO, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Institutional innovation and rule of law are vital to the steady and sustained development of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government said Monday.

The central authorities earlier this month made public a general plan of building the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, which is located in the southern part of Zhuhai city in Guangdong Province, just across Macao, to facilitate Macao's better integration into the overall national development.

Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Administration and Justice of the SAR government, said at a press conference that the cooperation zone will gradually build a system under which rules governing civil and commercial affairs are linked with those in Macao and integrated with international rules.

Efforts will also be made to step up judiciary exchange and cooperation between Guangdong and Macao and build a diversified settlement mechanism for commercial disputes, including international commercial trials, arbitration and mediation, so as to provide efficient and convenient judiciary services and guarantee for the construction and long-term development of the cooperation zone, Cheong said.

Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR government, said the SAR government will continuously release corresponding measures in accordance with the policy framework of the general plan to orderly advance the effective linkage of public service and social welfare systems between the two sides.

The SAR government will, in line with goals set by the plan, help realize the orderly connection of the systems by 2024, make further improvements by 2029 and efficiently run them by 2035, she said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)