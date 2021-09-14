2 COVID-19 drugs under development, effective on patients with mild condition: Sinopharm

Sinopharm is working on the development of two medicines that could reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus in infected people, and they will be effective on patients with mild conditions, the Chinese vaccine producer has revealed.

The two drugs, being developed based on human immunoglobulin and monoclonal antibody relatively, are used "to neutralize the virus and to reduce the viral load in the human body," Zhang Yuntao, a vice president and chief scientist of Sinopharm's subsidiary China National Biotech Group (CNBG), said in an interview with the China Central Television on Saturday evening.

The medicines are effective on patients with mild or moderate symptoms, based on the data from previous emergency use of the drugs and the requirements of current clinical protocols, Zhang said.

One of the two drugs Zhang mentioned was revealed for the first time during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services earlier this month.

The company claimed it is the world's first COVID-19 medicine based on human immunoglobulin developed from plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

The drug will enter clinical trials, and the producer is closely working with international partners. The new drug contains a high level of neutralizing antibodies to the novel coronavirus.

Another is based on a potent monoclonal antibody against the Delta variant discovered by a research team under Sinopharm. The monoclonal antibody can effectively block the binding of the novel coronavirus to the Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2. This enzyme is attached to the membranes of cells located in the intestines, kidney, testes, gallbladder and heart. The antibody can prevent the virus from infecting cells.

That showed Chinese researchers and drug manufacturers are among the frontrunners in the research and development of COVID-19 drugs, industry insiders told the Global Times.

Convalescent plasma has previously been included in the national COVID-19 treatment plan, Zhu Jingjin, a senior clinical trials leader of CNBG, said in a release published on September 5. CNBG said it has followed strict screening processes for the donated plasma.

