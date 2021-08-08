5th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

VIENTIANE, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The fifth batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine carried by the Chinese YTO Airlines cargo plane arrived at the Lao capital Vientiane late on Saturday.

Lao Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith and Economic and Commercial Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Laos Zhao Wenyu received the donation at the airport.

China has provided several batches of vaccines to Laos. Furthermore, since the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Laos in 2021, China has dispatched one more medical expert team and sent anti-epidemic supplies to Laos.

