Cambodia, China vow to boost cooperation in trade, regional stability, fighting COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:23, September 13, 2021

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo by Kok Ky/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on Sunday to enhance cooperation in fighting COVID-19, boost bilateral trade and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

When meeting with Wang in the Cambodian capital, Hun Sen said Cambodia is willing to join hands with China to continue pushing forward bilateral relations.

The Cambodian leader promised his country's firm support to China on issues concerning China's core interests, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Cambodia appreciates China's assistance in helping the kingdom combat the COVID-19 outbreak and hopes to further cement bilateral cooperation in the fields of anti-epidemic measures, trade and economy, and infrastructure, Hun Sen said.

Both sides will strengthen communication and coordination to prevent outsider countries from meddling in the regional issues so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the region, he added.

Wang said that under the guidance of consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, China is ready to further the mutually-beneficial cooperation with Cambodia, and move toward building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future to benefit peoples of the two countries.

He promised that China will provide more COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to Cambodia to help the kingdom contain its COVID-19 outbreak.

Wang hoped that China and the ASEAN countries could conclude their consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea during Cambodia's ASEAN chairmanship next year, and reach an agreement which is effective, with practical significance, and in line with the international laws including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Before their meeting, Hun Sen and Wang attended the handover ceremony of the China-funded national stadium in Phnom Penh.

Wang arrived here from Vietnam for a visit to Cambodia, the second leg of his four-nation Asia tour, which will also take him to Singapore and South Korea.

