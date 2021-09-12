We Are China

Longteng Supermodel Contest: Shandong competition area in Qingdao

Xinhua) 14:58, September 12, 2021

Contestants showcase suits at the Longteng Supermodel Contest Shandong competition area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

