Longteng Supermodel Contest: Shandong competition area in Qingdao
(Xinhua) 14:58, September 12, 2021
Contestants showcase suits at the Longteng Supermodel Contest Shandong competition area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
