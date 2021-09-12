Home>>
In pics: China Fashion Week in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:15, September 12, 2021
A model presents creations of D.MARTINA QUEEN22SS by designer Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Photos
