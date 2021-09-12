Languages

Archive

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Home>>

In pics: China Fashion Week in Beijing

(Xinhua) 14:15, September 12, 2021

A model presents creations of D.MARTINA QUEEN22SS by designer Ding Jie during the China Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Photos

Related Stories