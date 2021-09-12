State-owned power firm to heavily invest in Xinjiang's clean energy

() 11:00, September 12, 2021

URUMQI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China Huadian Corporation Ltd., a major state-owned power producer, plans to invest 100 billion yuan (about 15.52 billion U.S. dollars) in new-energy projects in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from 2021 to 2025.

The corporation aims to increase the installed capacity of new-energy power generation by 20 million kW over the next five years, according to the power producer.

The corporation added that it will focus on the Yarkant River clean-energy project and help Xinjiang to develop itself into a national clean-energy base.

