Saturday, September 11, 2021

9/11 victims commemorated in New York, U.S.

(Xinhua) 14:11, September 11, 2021
A bronze parapet bearing the names of victims in the 9/11 attacks is adorned with flowers at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the United States, Sept. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

