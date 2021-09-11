Home>>
9/11 victims commemorated in New York, U.S.
(Xinhua) 14:11, September 11, 2021
|A bronze parapet bearing the names of victims in the 9/11 attacks is adorned with flowers at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the United States, Sept. 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
