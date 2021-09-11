Languages

Waves of Flags displayed to honor victims of 9/11 attacks in U.S.

(Xinhua) 14:02, September 11, 2021
People walk among the Waves of Flags at Pepperdine University in Malibu, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2021. Each September, the university stages the Waves of Flags display to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks. (Xinhua)

