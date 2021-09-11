Home>>
Waves of Flags displayed to honor victims of 9/11 attacks in U.S.
(Xinhua) 14:02, September 11, 2021
|People walk among the Waves of Flags at Pepperdine University in Malibu, the United States, on Sept. 10, 2021. Each September, the university stages the Waves of Flags display to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s FM urges US to learn lesson from Afghan war on 20th anniversary of 9/11
- 9/11 20 years on: What US 'anti-terrorism' wars left behind
- China on 9/11 anniversary: Double standards in fighting terrorism should be abandoned
- "Endless wars" U.S. launched on terror cost much more than 9/11 attacks -- Nye
- Most Americans killed in Kabul airport attack were 9/11 babies: media
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.