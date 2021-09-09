China welcomes Taliban's announcement of caretaker gov't: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:02, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China attaches importance to the Taliban's announcement of the formation of a caretaker government in Afghanistan, together with some important personnel arrangements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to media reports, the Taliban announced on Tuesday night the formation of Afghanistan's caretaker government, with Mullah Hassan Akhund appointed as the acting prime minister.

"This has ended the more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step toward Afghanistan's restoration of order and post-war reconstruction," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

China's position on the Afghanistan issue is consistent and clear, said Wang, adding that China upholds a policy of non-interference, respects Afghanistan's sovereign independence and territorial integrity, and supports the Afghan people in choosing a development path that suits their national conditions.

Wang said China hopes that Afghanistan will build a broad-based and inclusive political framework, adopt moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, fight firmly against terrorism of all kinds and establish friendly relations with all countries, particularly with neighbouring countries.

China stands ready to maintain communication with Afghanistan's new government and leaders, and hopes that the new government will broadly absorb opinions from Afghan ethnic groups and parties, and meet the Afghan people's aspirations and the expectations of the international community, Wang said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)