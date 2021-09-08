China attaches importance to Taliban's announcement of caretaker government formation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 17:14, September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China attaches importance to the Taliban's announcement of formation of caretaker gov't in Afghanistan and some important personnel arrangements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to reports, the Taliban announced on Tuesday night the formation of Afghanistan's caretaker government, with Mullah Hassan Akhund appointed as the acting prime minister.

"This ended the more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step toward Afghanistan's restoration of order and post-war reconstruction," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

