Home>>
China attaches importance to Taliban's announcement of caretaker government formation: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 17:14, September 08, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China attaches importance to the Taliban's announcement of formation of caretaker gov't in Afghanistan and some important personnel arrangements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
According to reports, the Taliban announced on Tuesday night the formation of Afghanistan's caretaker government, with Mullah Hassan Akhund appointed as the acting prime minister.
"This ended the more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step toward Afghanistan's restoration of order and post-war reconstruction," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Foreign military intervention does nothing to help solve any problem: Chinese envoy
- Taliban announces formation of caretaker gov't in Afghanistan, Hassan Akhund named acting PM
- Taliban spokesman says new Afghan gov't to be announced in days
- Taliban completely captures Panjshir province: spokesman
- In pics: Recalling a touring exhibit of Afghanistan’s relics in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.