China to provide millions worth of supplies to Afghanistan

Xinhua) 09:28, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to urgently provide 200 million yuan (30.96 million U.S. dollars) worth of grains, winter supplies, vaccines, and medicines to Afghanistan according to the needs of the Afghan people.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the announcement on Wednesday when attending the first meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Beijing via video link.

Wang said China has decided to donate 3 million vaccine doses to the Afghan people in the first batch. China is also ready to provide more anti-epidemic and emergency materials to Afghanistan under the China-South Asian Countries Emergency Supplies Reserve.

