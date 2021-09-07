China renews support for inclusive Afghan govt as Taliban seek Beijing's help in reconstruction following Panjshir takeover

September 07, 2021

China on Monday reiterated its stance on the Afghan issue and expressed its support to Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government after Afghan Taliban expressed hope for China's support for reconstruction and development of Afghanistan following its announcement of taking control of the Panjshir province.

On Monday, Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a routine press conference that China's position on the Afghan issue is consistent and clear-cut. We always respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and support the Afghan people in independently choosing a development path suited to their national conditions.

We also support Afghanistan in forming an open, inclusive and broadly representative government, pursuing moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fighting against all kinds of terrorist forces and developing friendly relations with other countries, especially neighboring countries, Wang.

Wang's comments were made in response to a question raised by media at the press conference which sought to confirm a report which citing a source in the Taliban said that Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar were invited to an event dedicated to the announcement of the composition of new Afghan government.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference on Monday that the Afghan Taliban expressed hope for cooperation with China in many fields including economy, trade and infrastructure construction, including irrigation and electricity power projects, natural gas pipelines.

But the Afghan Taliban must realize domestic peace and security of the country, the spokesperson said, after the Taliban declared control of the Panjshir Valley - the last province to resist the Taliban.

Mujahid said that as the war is over, an Islamic and accountable government will be formed. "Final decisions have been taken, and we are now working on the technical issues. We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved," Mujahid said.

He further said that the Taliban wants to establish good relations with the world and China is a significant part of it. China is a big economic power and Afghanistan needs its support for reconstruction and development.

Previously, Tolo News reported that the Taliban had invited Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Russia, China, and Iran to attend the new government formation ceremony.

