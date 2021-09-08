Home>>
Aerial view of China's first large cruise ship
(Ecns.cn) 10:25, September 08, 2021
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2021 shows China's first domestically built large cruise ship. (Photo/China News Service)
The cruise ship is expected to be delivered in 2023, according to the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.
