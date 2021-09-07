Chinese mainland reports 36 imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:15, September 07, 2021

A medical worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a boy at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 36 imported COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new imported infections, 22 were reported in Yunnan, four each in Shanghai and Fujian, two each in Liaoning and Guangdong, and one each in Zhejiang and Shandong, said the commission.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, said the commission.

A total of 8,504 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 7,879 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 625 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,064 by Monday, including 826 patients still receiving treatment, seven of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 89,602 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 10 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of whom arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 401 asymptomatic cases, of whom 366 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,123 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,035 cases, including 837 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,821 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 61 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

