Int'l army games end in Russia

Xinhua) 09:31, September 06, 2021

MOSCOW, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2021 was held in a Moscow suburb on Saturday evening.

The final of the tank biathlon, which was also the finale of the games, was held Saturday at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region. The Russian team won the competition, while the Chinese team ranked second.

Altogether 277 teams from more than 40 countries and regions competed in 34 contests over the past two weeks.

In addition to three contests held in China, the Chinese military sent 17 teams of more than 700 troops abroad to participate in 17 competitions, winning second and third place in more than half of the events.

The International Army Games, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry, has served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation.

This year, the games were jointly held by 11 countries, with more than 5,000 participants.

