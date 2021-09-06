Liaison office of Chinese central gov't in HKSAR says collapse of anti-China group inevitable

Xinhua) 09:22, September 06, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said Sunday that the collapse of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China will be inevitable and there will be no room in Hong Kong for anti-China groups anymore.

It is only a matter of time for the group to come to a complete end, a spokesperson of the liaison office said in a statement after the group announced Sunday the start of the voting process for its dissolution.

The group has taken subverting state power and overthrowing the leadership of the ruling party as its political guiding principle since the very first day of its establishment, the spokesperson said.

Over the past 30 years, the group has been engaged in anti-China activities in Hong Kong in the name of "democracy" and has never stopped inciting hatred against the country and the ruling party, and willfully challenging the bottom line of national security, the spokesperson said.

The group even intensified their efforts to hold illegal rallies, incite violent confrontation, and set up an online "human rights museum" to display the slogan of "Hong Kong independence" in the last two years, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson condemned the group's alignment with external forces, from openly lobbying foreign organizations to interfere in Hong Kong affairs to urging the United States to impose sanctions on Hong Kong.

Its conspiracy to destroy Hong Kong and wage a color revolution has seriously damaged the fundamental interests of the nation and Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

After the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong, some members of the group have announced secession from it, the spokesperson said, stressing that the group has run up the power to incite disruptive activities and instigate social unrest.

The spokesperson said public appeals for the group's dissolution have been on the rise.

More than 10 organizations have presented their petitions to ban the group this year, and a recent survey also showed a record proportion of respondents support the dissolution of the group in 28 years, the spokesperson said, noting the group coming to an end is in line with the historical trend and is inevitable under the rule of law.

All illegal organizations that endanger national security or undermine public order in Hong Kong will not escape legal punishment, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong police have requested the group to provide relevant information according to Article 43 of the national security law as it is suspected of being a "foreign agent," which was declined by the group, the spokesperson said, noting that the group has so far defied the law and showed no remorse.

The law is never just for show and those who break the law will be severely punished, the spokesperson said, voicing firm support for the police in strictly enforcing the law to safeguard national security and peace in Hong Kong.

