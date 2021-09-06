Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR hails plan for building Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin

Xinhua) 09:05, September 06, 2021

MACAO, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday hailed the general plan for building the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, an island of Zhuhai city in Guangdong Province.

The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council and made public Sunday, is a major move by the central authorities to support Macao's development and will inject new impetus into the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, said a spokesperson for the office.

Building the in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin is of great significance to promoting Macao's appropriate economic diversification, enriching the practice of "one country, two systems," and pushing for the quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the spokesperson said.

Hengqin is located in the southern part of Zhuhai city in Guangdong Province, just across Macao.

The plan defines the strategic position of the zone as a new platform to boost Macao's appropriate economic diversification, a new space that provides convenience to Macao residents' life and employment, a new model to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems," as well as a new high ground for building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Stressing that the plan prioritizes the integration of policies and measures, the spokesperson said it demonstrates the central authorities' full recognition of the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" in Macao and their resolve to support Macao in integrating into the overall national development and to promote the long-term prosperity and stability of Macao.

