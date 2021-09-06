Home>>
4, including infant, killed after shooting in U.S. Florida
(Xinhua) 08:47, September 06, 2021
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Four people, including an infant, were killed on Sunday in Lakeland, southeastern U.S. state Florida, according to local media reports.
An 11-year-old girl was injured after being shot "multiple times" in the incident, said the reports.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the shootings took place at 4:30 a.m. in two separate houses, adding that the suspect surrendered after being wounded in a shootout with police.
No police were injured in the shootout, he added.
The suspect reportedly was a survivalist "who came for a gunfight" and admitted to using methamphetamine.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- U.S. navigates COVID-19 pandemic amid surging cases, rising costs
- U.S. needs to work with China in pandemic fight: U.S. economist
- Tracing origins of America's war addiction
- Commentary: "Forever war" may have ended, but not America's infighting
- Two people injured in shootings on perimeter of high school in Los Angeles
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.