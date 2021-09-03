Two people injured in shootings on perimeter of high school in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Two people were injured in shootings Thursday afternoon near schools in Los Angeles, California.
The Los Angeles School Police Department initially tweeted around 2 p.m. local time that police officers were "responding to reports of shots fired on the perimeter of Santee High School" and there were "reports of one victim down."
The high school, located at 1921 South Maple Avenue, south of downtown Los Angeles, was placed on lockdown following the shooting and the gunshot victim was being treated on the perimeter, according to the department.
About 30 minutes later, the Los Angeles School Police Department said that it was responding to an additional gunshot victim down on the perimeter of nearby Maple Primary Center, which is another public school just down the street from Santee High School.
About another 30 minutes later, the Los Angeles School Police Department confirmed that both Santee High School and Maple Primary Center have been taken off of lockdown and two victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment.
A police investigation is still ongoing. Police are still searching for a shooting suspect, who was described as a Hispanic male.
KABC-TV, Los Angeles' ABC affiliate TV station, reported that one of the gunshot victims is a male student who was shot in the leg.
According to the news outlet, police do not believe the shootings are necessarily connected to the schools and it has not been determined if the same suspect carried out both shootings.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- U.S. reels from COVID-19 impacts on travel, education and family
- U.S. investigation of COVID-19 origins "futile, unscientific hoax" to frame China: Lebanese media
- US intelligence agencies' notorious record
- China urges investigation of massacre of Afghans by U.S.
- One student dead after high school shooting in U.S. N. Carolina
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.