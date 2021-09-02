One student dead after high school shooting in U.S. N. Carolina

Xinhua) 08:52, September 02, 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- One student died after a shooting in a high school in the southeastern U.S. state of North Carolina on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting happened around noontime at Mount Tabor High School in the city of Winston-Salem.

The suspect, who is thought to also be a student, has not yet been caught, said Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson at a news conference.

"One student was located with a gunshot wound. Medical responders began life-saving measures and the injured student was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries," she said.

The lockdown the school went into after the shooting has been lifted as of Wednesday afternoon, she said.

All other students are safe, Forsyth County spokesperson Christina Howell told CNN.

The shooting was the second this week at a North Carolina high school, according to the CNN report. The other took place in Wilmington, where one student was shot Monday at New Hanover High School.

