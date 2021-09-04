China to strengthen historical, cultural heritage protection

Xinhua) 12:39, September 04, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is to step up the protection of historical and cultural heritage in urban and rural development, the central authorities have announced.

A new set of guidelines issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council call for efforts to establish scientifically designed and effective heritage protection systems in urban and rural areas to provide strong support for developing a great socialist culture in China.

The guidelines prioritize protection efforts, while demanding coordination between protection, utilization and the continuation of historical and cultural heritage.

Greater efforts should be made to address prominent problems, such as the damage and demolition of historical and cultural heritage sites during urban and rural construction, the document says.

According to the guidelines, by 2035, systematic and fully-functioning systems for historical and cultural heritage protection and development will be established in urban and rural areas, and will be well integrated into the country's economic and social development.

