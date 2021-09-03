Discovering Yunnan's eight best-known beautiful flowers: meconopsis

Photo shows beautiful Meconopsis flowers. (Photo courtesy of Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences)

With generous sunshine and abundant rainfall, southwest China’s Yunnan province is endowed with rich varieties of precious flowers and plants, being home to more than 2,100 decorative plants, among which at least 1,500 are flowering plants. Camellia, magnolia, lily, azalea, fairy primrose, orchid, herba meconopsis, and radix gentianae are eight of the best-known flowers of Yunnan.

On Oct. 11 this year, the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) is scheduled to take place in Kunming, capital city of Yunnan. To better display the beauty of the flowers, People’s Daily Online would like to introduce you to the eight best-known flowers of Yunnan.

Meconopsis is a genus for annual or perennial flowering plants in the poppy family Papaveraceae. The ornamental flowers will bloom in a variety of shades from June to August, ranging from blue, yellow, purple, and red. There are 49 Meconopsis varieties worldwide and 17 of them are endemic to Yunnan. The flower is mainly distributed in meadows and mountains sitting 3,000 meters to 5,000 meters above sea level in the northwestern part of Yunnan.

