2021 World 5G Convention opens to the public

Ecns.cn) 13:10, September 02, 2021

Visitors experience 5G stereo photography at a venue of the 2021 World 5G Convention in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yi Haifei)

2021 World 5G Conference opened to the public at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition &Convention Center on Wednesday. The convention is the world's first international conference in the 5G field. The first World 5G Conference was held in Beijing in 2019.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)