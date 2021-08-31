China to expand issuance of digital driver's licenses from Sept. 1
BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Digital driver's licenses will be issued in more regions across China from Sept. 1, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
A further 28 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, will be included in China's plan to roll out digital licenses for drivers nationwide by 2022, following the success of a pilot program.
Over 2 million people have obtained digital driver's licenses since the program was launched in the cities of Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou on June 1, according to the ministry.
With the same legal validity as paper licenses, and supported by advanced anti-counterfeiting technology, digital driver's licenses have the advantage of improved efficiency. They provide, among other features, timely traffic violation updates.
Drivers can apply for digital licenses through an official mobile app, the ministry said.
