China, Serbia sign mutual-recognition driving license deal

Xinhua) 09:43, May 28, 2021

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia on Thursday signed an agreement allowing mutual recognition and exchanges of the two country's driving licenses.

Under the new deal, people with driving licenses from one side can drive or apply for new licenses without taking tests in the other country. Travelers staying in the other country for less than a year will have their driving licenses mutually recognized.

The deal will come into effect three months after the two sides complete domestic legal confirmation procedures.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi and Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin signed the deal via video on behalf of the two governments.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)