Home>>
China, Serbia sign mutual-recognition driving license deal
(Xinhua) 09:43, May 28, 2021
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Serbia on Thursday signed an agreement allowing mutual recognition and exchanges of the two country's driving licenses.
Under the new deal, people with driving licenses from one side can drive or apply for new licenses without taking tests in the other country. Travelers staying in the other country for less than a year will have their driving licenses mutually recognized.
The deal will come into effect three months after the two sides complete domestic legal confirmation procedures.
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi and Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin signed the deal via video on behalf of the two governments.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Serbian president receives 2nd dose of Sinopharm vaccine
- Serbian president receives injection of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
- Third batch of China's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Serbia
- China delivers armed drones, missiles to Serbia, first deal to Europe
- Xi says joint COVID-19 fight shows China-Serbia brotherhood
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.