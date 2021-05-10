Driver's licenses to go digital in 3 Chinese cities

Xinhua

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China will pilot the use of digitalized driver's licenses in the cities of Tianjin, Chengdu and Suzhou from June 1 this year, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday.

The move is part of efforts to streamline services for the convenience of the public, the ministry said.

The number of licensed motor-vehicle drivers reached 463 million in China as of the first quarter of this year, of which 425 million were car drivers.

