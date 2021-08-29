Empoli stuns Ronaldo-less Juve in Serie A
Juventus begins the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with a home defeat to Empoli.
Juventus is still waiting for its first win of the new Serie A season as it suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Empoli on Saturday in its first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.
It was Juve's first match after Cristiano Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United. The Bianconeri fielded up a 4-3-3 formation, as Paulo Dybala spearheaded the forward line flanked by Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa.
The home side dominated the game and Chiesa was active to create a couple of chances, but Leonardo Mancuso's goal from a close range silenced the Allianz Stadium.
Juve just collected one point from the opening two rounds, and it will visit Napoli after the international break.
"We have one point from two games and obviously we're not happy because good results help you grow but we'll learn from these two slip-ups," said coach Massimiliano Allegri in the post press conference.
Lazio registered a comfortable victory by humiliating Spezia 6-1, as hitman Ciro Immobile completed a hat-trick within 45 minutes.
Also on Sunday, Fiorentina beat Torino 2-1, Atalanta shared the spoils with Bologna 0-0.
