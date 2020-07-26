Inter demolish Genoa in Serie A

Inter Milan bounced back from two consecutive draws by defeating Genoa with a comfortable 3-0 away victory on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku put Inter ahead in the first half, while Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku's second sealed the match after the break.

The Nerazzurri broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Cristiano Biraghi floated in a cross from the left and Lukaku shrugged off his marker to steer his header into the net, picking up his 28th goal in all competitions this season, a personal best in his career.

Inter doubled the lead in the 82nd minute as Sanchez continued his fearsome form by volleying in a cross from Victor Moses.

Lukaku added the third in dying minutes with a solo run as the Belgian surged into the box and rode Cristian Romero's tackle before placing a strike into the far corner.

The win sees Inter move back into second place with 76 points, four behind Juventus who will take on Sampdoria on Sunday.

In other matches, Napoli conquered Sassuolo 2-0 at the San Paolo in a dramatic fashion with Elseid Hysaj and Allan on target, while the away side saw no fewer than four goals chalked off for offside.

Elsewhere, Parma claimed their second consecutive victory by beating Brescia 2-1.