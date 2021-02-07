Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 7, 2021
Ronaldo inspires Juve to dominate Roma in Serie A

(Xinhua)    16:53, February 07, 2021

ROME, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Juve moved to third place on the Serie A table after a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Roma on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored one and forced a Roger Ibanez's own goal.

The Bianconeri had won five games on the bounce before Saturday's game and was fresh from a Coppa Italia win over Inter Milan in midweek.

Ronaldo, who just turned 36 one day before, marked his birthday with an opening goal in the 12th minute as the talisman collected from Alvaro Morata on the edge of the box before finishing with a left-footed strike.

The home side should have doubled the lead 10 minutes later, but Ronaldo saw his shot bounce off the woodwork.

As Roma was pinning Juve back, the Old Lady made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when Dejan Kulusevski burst down the right and squared for a well-positioned Ronaldo, but Ibanez accidentally slid it into his own net under the pressure.

Juve leapfrogs Roma into third place with 42 points, two ahead of the Giallorossi.

Elsewhere, Genoa stunned Napoli as veteran Goran Pandev's brace helped the Grifone earn a 2-1 shock victory, while Atalanta fumbled a 3-0 lead and only settled for a 3-3 tie against Torino.

Also on Saturday, Sassuolo suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Spezia.

