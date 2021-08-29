Journalists among Kabul airport explosion victims: group
Two journalists, including a female TV anchor, were among the victims of a deadly explosion at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, an independent Afghan media group Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said on Sunday.
"Ali Reza Ahmadi, a reporter for Raha News Agency and Najma Sadeqi, former presenter at Jahan-e-Sihat TV channel were also killed in Thursday's airport attack," AFJC wrote on Twitter.
At least 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. soldiers were killed and about 200 people wounded in the suicide blast that hit an eastern airport gate on Thursday, when huge crowds were waiting for evacuation flights.
The victims have mostly been women and children and ISIS-K, a local affiliate of the Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Over 100 journalists have been killed in Afghanistan in the past two decades, making the Asian country one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Failure in foiling Kabul deadly attack exposes another U.S. mistake, says analyst
- UN Security Council condemns attacks near int'l airport in Kabul
- Kremlin condemns terror attacks in Kabul
- Biden's approval rate hits record low after Taliban retakes Kabul
- Police officer killed, 6 wounded in Kabul separate bomb attacks
- Death toll of car bomb in Afghanistan's Kabul soars to 12
- At least 7 killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul: official
- Explosion rocks Afghanistan's Kabul: official
- At least 57 killed in Kabul suicide bombing
- Kabul attack death toll rises to 103
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.