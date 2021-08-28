Kremlin condemns terror attacks in Kabul

Xinhua) 14:12, August 28, 2021

MOSCOW, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Kremlin on Friday "strongly condemned" the terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday that have killed more than 100 people.

"Certainly, news about the large number of deaths is very sad," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing.

He expressed worries that terrorist groups, primarily the Islamic State and its affiliates, could take advantage of the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, four Russian military transport aircraft evacuated more than 500 citizens of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine from Afghanistan.

Russia is not planning to evacuate more people from Kabul at the moment, but further actions will be largely dependent on how the situation develops as it is very unpredictable, said Peskov.

