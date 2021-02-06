Police officer killed, 6 wounded in Kabul separate bomb attacks

KABUL, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A police officer was killed and six civilians were wounded in two separate bomb explosions in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Saturday, the latest in a string of bomb attacks in recent months, the capital police confirmed.

The police officer died in the line of duty when an improvised bomb struck a police pick-up truck in Khairkhana neighborhood, Police District 11, roughly at 9:40 a.m. local time, a source from Kabul police told Xinhua anonymously.

The vehicle was destroyed and several shops were damaged by the force of the blast.

Earlier on Saturday, an improvised bomb exploded outside a shop in Shorbazzar locality, PD 1 of the city, injuring six civilians, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters via a text message.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.