Turkish president condemns terror attacks in Afghanistan
ISTANBUL, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned on Friday the terror attacks that hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing more than 100 people.
"Yesterday's attack showed once again how dangerous and unhuman the Daesh terror organization is in the region and the world," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, using the Arabic acronym to refer to the Islamic State.
The president also said a Turkish official had a meeting that lasted 3.5 hours with the Taliban in Turkey's Kabul embassy, and talks could be held again if needed.
Erdogan said the Taliban invited Turkey to run Kabul International Airport but Ankara has yet to decide due to security concerns.
"Turkey's current priority is evacuating Turkish citizens and the Turkish troops serving in Afghanistan," he added.
Speaking before departing to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, Erdogan also highlighted the growing threat of migrants from Afghanistan to Turkey, noting that Turkey has been boosting measures along its border.
