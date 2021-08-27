G20 summit on gender equality calls for protection of Afghan women's rights

Xinhua) 08:37, August 27, 2021

ROME, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday called on representatives from the Group of Twenty (G20) to "do everything possible" to protect the rights of women in Afghanistan, after the country fell under the Taliban's control.

Thursday's G20 summit on women's empowerment took place in the Italian coastal town of Santa Margherita Ligure, since Italy is currently at the helm of the rotating presidency of the G20.

"The G20 must do everything possible to ensure that Afghan women retain their fundamental freedoms and rights, particularly to education," Draghi said. "We must not delude ourselves: Afghan girls and women are on the verge of losing their freedom and dignity and of returning to the sad condition they were in 20 years ago."

"They risk becoming second-class citizens once again, victims of violence and systematic discrimination, simply because they are women," the prime minister said. "As G20 members, we have an obligation not only to our citizens but also to the global community. We must defend the rights of women everywhere in the world."

The summit, chaired by Italian Minister for Family and Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti, is the first-ever G20 ministerial gathering focusing on women's empowerment. The talks were originally scheduled to focus on the promotion of women's rights in the workplace, education and training, and protection against domestic violence.

However, the main focus shifted to Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of most of the country following the United States' withdrawal of troops earlier this month.

Bonetti said that the new risks to women and girls in Afghanistan highlight the importance of gender issues globally.

"The risk of violence, abuse, and violations of human rights to which the entire female population of Afghanistan is now exposed requires a clear assumption of responsibility by members of the G20 and the entire international community," the minister said. "For this reason, we have focused our meeting of ministers responsible for equal opportunities on the women of Afghanistan."

Bonetti also discussed some domestic Italian issues, including proposed reforms to the country's Family Act, which focuses on female employment, educational services, and the sharing of childcare burdens.

As well as ministers for gender equality and equal opportunities from G20 members, representatives of international advocacy groups, the business community, civil society, and academia also participated in the conference.

The conclusions reached on Thursday will be presented at the G20 leaders' summit in Rome in October.

