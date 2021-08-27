Primary school teacher prepares for fall semester

Xinhua) 09:05, August 27, 2021

Lai Jianping (L) receives articles for epidemic prevention at a school in east China's Shanghai, Aug. 26, 2021. As the fall semester draws near, like many other teachers, Lai Jianping, a head teacher of a primary school in Shanghai, is busy with various preparation including disinfecting classrooms, distributing stuff and conducting home visit. In the past years, some teachers conduct home visit so that parents can have a better knowledge of school affairs and help their children based on teachers' advice. With the epidemic prevention and control measures in force, some teachers such as Lai Jianping choose to conduct online home visit this year. During these visits, Lai gives advice on some regular concerns such as forming habits and preparing stationery, and also explains some hot topics like the latest guidelines to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)