Traffic lights turned into shape of hearts in Jinan to remind people to abide by traffic rules

People's Daily Online) 17:03, August 26, 2021

Photo shows traffic lights in the shape of hearts and heart-shaped paintings on the zebra crossings along a road in Jinan, capital city of east China’s Shandong province, Aug. 24. (Photo/Tan Yuan)

The traffic police in Jinan, capital of east China’s Shandong province upgraded the city’s traffic lights into the shape of hearts at an intersection in the city on Aug. 24 in a gesture to say hello to pedestrians while reminding them to abide by traffic rules.

In addition to this, heart-shaped paintings could also be seen on the zebra crossings at the intersection. To show their appreciation, a lot of pedestrians took pictures of the romantic scenery and some people put their hands above their heads to make a heart shape with their arms. The changes brought people happiness and is a show of the romantic nature of the city, some people said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)