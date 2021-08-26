CPC contributes to world peace, development: key publication

Xinhua) 10:46, August 26, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC), always championing justice and peace in a complex world, has contributed to world peace and development, said a key publication on the Party's mission and contributions on Thursday.

The CPC is committed to pursuing development for both China and the world, and to bringing benefits to all, said the key publication, titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions," released by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

"Peaceful development is an everlasting aspiration of the CPC and the salient feature of China's progress," the document said.

Over the past 100 years, pursuing and safeguarding peace, the CPC has led the Chinese people on a new path of national rejuvenation that leads to prosperity rather than hegemony, it said, adding that this path enables China to accelerate its own development and contribute to world peace and development.

The CPC has proposed building a global community of shared future, with the goal of creating an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity, the document said.

By addressing practical problems faced by the world today, human society will achieve peace and sustainable development through win-win cooperation, joint efforts, and shared benefits, it said.

