Full Text: The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions
(Xinhua) 10:35, August 26, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday released a key publication titled "The CPC: Its Mission and Contributions."
Please see the attachment for the document.
