Cape Verdean hospital receives medical equipment, materials from Chinese medical team

Xinhua) 10:38, August 25, 2021

PRAIA, Cape Verde, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Agostinho Neto University Hospital (HUAN) on Tuesday received a set of medical and surgical equipment and materials from Chinese medical team to Cape Verde for the establishment of an acupuncture unit in the hospital.

President of the board of directors of the hospital Imadoeno Cabral welcomed the gesture of the Chinese side, stressing the bonds of friendship and solidarity between Cape Verde and China.

With this donation, the acupuncture unit of HUAN will begin serving the public on Monday, said Cabral.

He said that the hospital has also received support from the Chinese side in the framework of the specialized mission and had exchanges of experiences between specialists from the two countries.

Chen Yiding, head of the Chinese medical team to Cape Verde, lauded cooperation and friendship between the two countries during the past 45 years, saying that the equipment and materials are intended to support Cape Verdean colleagues and to serve the people of the country.

